Parents accuse management of pre-school of being negligent, want FIR registered

The parents of a four-year old boy on Saturday met senior police officials and accused the management of a pre-school in sector 15 part-1 of being negligent because of which the child sustained an injury to the head.

Mayank Gupta, father of the boy, alleged that his son, Aayaan Gupta, fell from the stairs inside the school on March 29, but the management of the Nest pre-school in sector 15 part 1 neither informed the parents nor took the boy to the hospital. “We were told by the school authorities that it was a minor injury but my son was administered three stitches to the head at the hospital. The doctor also said it was a serious injury,” Aayan’s father said.

When the family confronted the school management over the matter, Gupta said they refused to concede any negligence on their part and blamed them, instead, for raising a non-issue. “On March 29, we lodged a complaint online and met the police officials the next day. There is a need to investigate the matter seriously as the school management has tried to sweep the issue under the carpet. They even had my son’s blood-stained uniform washed in a bid to ensure that word of the injury never got out,” said Charu Gupta, the boy’s mother.

The parents also said that there is need to investigate whether this school has been set up as per the rules and regulations of the town and country planning department and education department. The pollice also obtained the CCTV footage of the incident from the school authorities and it is likely to go a long way in helping them find out the exact cause and nature of the injury. They believe that the sequence of events captured in the CCTV footage will help them get to the bottom of the case.

“It had only been two months since his admission and this incident took place on his second-last day at the pre-school,” the mother said.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP, Crime, Gurgaon with whom the parents met on Saturday, said that they are verifying the facts, and the officials will also scan the CCTV footage. “We will register a complaint after facts are verified,” he said.

The management of the Nest Pre-school did not respond to phone calls and text messages from HT.