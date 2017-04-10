Parents from another Gurgaon school meet authorities over fee hike

Joining the growing voices against school fee hikes, parents of students of Shiv Nadar School in DLF Phase 1 submitted a memorandum to Gurgaon divisional commissioner, D Suresh, protesting the rise in the school’s fee.

The parents said the school has increased its fee by 65% in the last five years, which is illegal. “We are paying the huge fee amount as we do not have an option. We met the divisional commissioner and raised our concerns,” said Jitesh Sahgal, a parent.

“We requested the school to accept the old fee as the new fee structure has not yet been approved by the district education officer (DEO). However, the school authorities on Monday refused to do so. As a result, we have sought the help of the divisional commissioner,” another parent, Jaspreet Singh, said.

The parents stated in the memorandum that the school management has not been transparent and has refused to share audited financial statements and accounts to corroborate the figures mentioned in form VI that is filed with the DEO’s office under the Haryana School Education Act 1995 and the Haryana School Education Rules 2003.

They added that the school has effected a 15% hike in tuition fee. “Earlier, we paid Rs39,500 as tuition fee quarterly and annual charges of Rs6,300. This has been revised to Rs45,425 as quarterly tuition fee and Rs7,245 as annual changes,” said Atul Gulati, another parent.

The divisional commissioner will meet the school management on Tuesday to discuss the issue and hear both sides before taking a decision.

The school management said the hike was necessary for the school’s development. A statement by Monica Sagar, principal, Shiv Nadar School, said, “The fee increase at the Shiv Nadar School accounts for increase in costs year-on-year due to inflation and the quality of programmes offered at the school. This year, the increase is a moderate 13% (same grade: 2016-17 vs 2017-18) and also factors in the increase in teacher compensation owing to the Seventh pay commission (a once-in-10 years phenomenon) and the arrears that have to be paid thereafter. The due process of annual fee increase that the Shiv Nadar School follows includes validation by the school management committee (SMC), which also has parent representation.”