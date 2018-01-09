Parents, schools in Gurgaon unhappy with state diktat on extended winter break

Schools and parents in Gurgaon are not happy with the state government’s revised order for extending the winter break.

In an order on Monday, the state government directed all schools, public and privately run, to suspend junior classes January 9 to 12; students of classes 9 to 12 will attend schools from 10.30am to 3.30pm. All students of classes 1 to 8 will be on break till January 12. The schools will open on January 15, with January 13-14 being Saturday and Sunday.

The revised order came after state education minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday directed that all schools, government and private, will remain closed till to January 14 due to the bitterly cold weather in the state.

Parents, students, and schools’ associations are unhappy with the blanket order. They are of the opinion that the decision doesn’t hold any ground for the city as the temperature is not unbearable.

The schools’ association pointed out that students have their board and pre-board exams which need more time for preparation, and thus extending and changing time of schools create problems.

Col (retired) Pratap Singh, president of the Haryana Progressive School Conference which represents CBSE and ICSE schools in the state, said, “Gurgaon is not facing any winter spell right now and our students are more protected inside schools than at home. We should be taking decisions on extending winter break or changing timings, not the government.”

He also pointed out that the decision to change time was not appreciated by the Gurgaon private schools as they are not part of the decision. “The government decided at 8pm on Sunday that schools should remain close for a week. People should be made aware of any decision like this in time,” he said.

A parent, Ram Prakash, whose daughter studies in Ryan International School, Sector 40, said, “Earlier the government shut schools because of pollution, now it has extended the winter break. When will our children? The schools need time to work with students. Similarly, students also need quality time to clarify doubts which is not possible if the government keeps shutting down schools every few days.”

“Gurgaon is not very cold these day. The government should not decide about the timing of schools or extend winter break when they feel like it. Every school has a pattern and we, as parents, also have to adapted to these patterns. Changing timings suddenly creates problems for both parents and children,” said Sangeeta Kalra, a parent whose son is in Bluebells school.