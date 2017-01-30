Pataudi gangrape: Police examine phone data, similar incidents to get leads

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to investigate the Pataudi gangrape incident, is examining records of similar incidents, and looking into the detailed mobile phone dump data from the spot and two nearby railway stations.

The team is also collecting details of similar incidents in adjoining districts and about offenders, who were out on bail in similar crimes, police said.

The SIT was formed after police received a complaint that two women were allegedly gangraped on the premises of a factory in Mandpura, Pataudi, on Saturday night. Five men, including their husbands, were taken hostage at gunpoint, and silver jewellery and over Rs 40,000 cash were stolen by eight men.

“The SIT and cyber crime cell are working on the case and have collected dumped data from the incident spot and from Pataudi and Jauri-Samphka railway station,” DCP (south) Ashok Bakshi, who heads the team, said.

“The accused most probably boarded the train from the next station around 5am,” Bakshi said.

There is a possibility that the eight assailants came and left the area by train as there is no mark of any vehicle and no one heard any noise of any vehicle, police said.

The factory at which the incident happened produces iron moulds and machinery. The labourers live in small quarters inside the factory next to a poultry farm. The victims were asleep after the day’s work when, around midnight, eight armed robbers barged into their room and started abusing them, police said.

The miscreants then locked the men in a room and took the two women to a separate room, where they allegedly raped them for hour hours, police said.

Sources said all eight intruders were wearing monkey caps and one of them was also said to be wearing a police uniform. The robbers also cooked chicken from the poultry farm and ate food before decamping with the valuables.