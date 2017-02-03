Pataudi gangrape: Women’s body wants speedier probe

The Haryana Commission for Women (HCW) has asked the Gurgaon police to ensure a speedier investigation of the Pataudi gangrape case and arrest those involved in the heinous crime. The commission will also write to the district administration, asking them to provide compensation to the victims.

A week ago, a gang of eight men had robbed valuables, including cash, of the workers and raped two women living on the premises of a factory in Mandpura village of Pataudi.

Suman Dahiya, vice-president, women commission, met senior police officials in Gurgaon and later met the families at Pataudi. She said frequent crimes against women were putting a question mark on the law and order situation. “This is a serious challenge to the authorities and this case must be solved at the earliest. I had a meeting with police officials who told me that this could be the handiwork of criminals from outside the state. But, whatever it is, there is a need to stop them,” Suman said.

She, however, appreciated the fact that police are tightening security and surveillance in border areas of the state to prevent recurrence of similar crimes. “I also met the families who are shattered after the brutal incident. The commission will write to the district administration to provide them compensation and relief,” Suman said.

During the commission’s visit to Mandpura village, one of the women asked her to leave them alone as they could not give answers to so many people every day. It was only after she was consoled that the victim broke down in tears and spoke of her ordeal in detail.

The women commission, however, was critical of the fact that despite the factory being at a remote location in Mandpura, no measures were taken to provide security to the workers. There were no guards or CCTV cameras installed at the site, the commission noted.

The Gurgaon police said it was working on different leads to solve the case and nab the culprits. Sandeep Khirwar, Gurgaon police commissioner said his teams were collecting details on similar incidents and criminals who were involved in such cases. “Police teams from UP, Rajasthan and Haryana will meet tomorrow and discuss the case in detail. This is a challenging case but we will catch the criminals,” Khairwar said.