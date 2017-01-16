Pensioners woes continue even as RBI raises limit to ₹10,000

Even as the Reserve Bank of India has increased the limit of withdrawing cash from bank ATMs to ₹10,000 on Monday, both pensioners as well as industrial workers are suffering because of lack of cash in the system. Large number of senior citizens, who get welfare pensions under various social schemes of the state and central government are also facing trouble because of non-payment due to cash crunch.

The situation in rural areas is even worse. On Monday, a group of senior citizens held a protest at Sohna post office after they were denied their dues for the third month in a row. The pensioners shouted slogans, and refused to budge till assurance was given to them that they will be paid within a couple of days.

Workers in industrial belt of Manesar alleged that their bank accounts have not been opened despite submission of forms, and documents. “We have been waiting for the bank account so that salaries are paid but nothing has happened. There is limited cash available at banks I don’t know how they the ATMs will dispense ₹10,000 to every person”, said Irfan Ahmed, a worker in Manesar. His firm had transferred his salary last month to his wife’s account in Lucknow but that has left him without any money.

For senior citizens in Gurgaon, many of whom are dependent on pensions to pay for their medicine and health bills, the government’s note ban decision has come as a cropper. The post offices in the city are particularly facing cash crunch as they are getting only 6 to 10 lakh per day for managing the transaction whereas they need almost 40 lakh per day.

Around 40,000 pensioners in Gurgaon who get their social security benefits through post office have not been able to get their pension with ease. “More than 2 months have passed but the situation has not improved and the common man is facing the trouble”, said Kamal Thakur, who had come to get information about the payment as his uncle was unwell.

CJ Arora, chief postmaster, Sadar Bazar, Gurgaon said that they are facing problems due to non-availability of currency. “The pension of last months was released on January 2 but the for this month people have been called on January 24. We are trying to resolve the problem,” he added.