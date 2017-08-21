Physical training teacher arrested for beating children at Gurgaon school

A teacher accused of beating a student in a Gurgaon school was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

The accused teacher, a physical training instructor, had allegedly beaten class 7 students of Sheetla Vidyapeeth at Jyoti Park on Saturday. The parents of one the students had lodged a complaint at New Colony police station after finding their boy badly injured.

A large group of parents gathered at the school premises on Monday and protested against the administration for inaction against the school management.

The parents demanded that action be taken not only against the accused teacher but also the school authorities, who had not only failed to protect their wards but also misbehaved with the parents who had gone their register their complaint against the accused.

Amit Kumar Garg, father of one of the class 7 students, said that he found his son after he returned from on Saturday. When the parents asked him what happened, the child told them about the severe beating that he and fellow students alleged received from the accused. Garg said that the injuries that his son sustained were serious in nature.

On hearing the plight of their child, Garg said that he went to the school and complained about the alleged treatment meted out by the teacher. However, the school authorities allegedly made light of his complaint. He said he then went ahead and got his son examined by a doctor before filing a complaint at the New Colony police station.

Balwan Gulia , additional SHO, New Colony police station, said that the matter is being investigated and they have arrested Rahul Yadav, the accused teacher, and sent him to police custody. Police said a case has been registered under Juvenile Justice Act.

The police also said that a counter case has also been registered against the parents at the behest of school management. The school authorities alleged assault on staff.

Garg also said that they had approached the Gurgaon Child Welfare Committee whose chairperson Shakuntla Dhull also visited the spot and talked to the parents.