Plank challenge on Gurgaon’s Rapid Metro: Fitness enthusiasts compete with gusto

While many of us were still fast asleep at 7.30am, this Sunday morning (August 20), several residents of Delhi-NCR were doing the unimaginable — competing in a plank challenge in a moving train. Organised by Ultraman and Ironman tri-athlete Abhishek Mishra, from the Millennium City Marathon, and Jasmeet Singh Anand, Zonal Head, HDFC Bank, Gurgaon, at the Sector 55-56 metro station of Rapid Metro Gurgaon, the event saw participants trying to hold the plank position for as long as they could.

Participants on board the train, as they take the plank challenge.

As the metro traversed the stations enroute, volunteers cheered for those still holding on to this tough core-building exercise. And guess what? Pramod Bisht from Indirapuram went on for 30 minutes and 14 seconds, beating all others to secure the first place. “I started doing planks a year ago. I also took a 100-day challenge for the same. My best timing so far was 25 minutes, but today, I beat my own record,” says Bisht, a businessman.

Suneel Tomar came second, with his 17 minute and 5 second-plank, while Pooja followed with a plank for 15 minutes and 4 seconds.

Abhishek Mishra (in orange) poses with the winner of the challenge, Pramod Bisht, who held the plank position for over 30 minutes.

“The idea was to draw the attention of the community towards leading a healthy life,” says Manisha Khungar, a fitness coach and event ambassador. Abhishek Mishra, too, was elated to see the turnout. “I was happy to see the energy level of participants who came together to promote healthy living, and also opting for a sustainable transportation system,” says Mishra, the founder of Millennium City Marathon, the third edition of which is scheduled for October 2017.

