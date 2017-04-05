Power blackout in Gurgaon after a night of rain and thunderstorm

Residents witnessed an eight-hour-long power blackout in the city as rain and thunderstorm hit Gurgaon on Tuesday night.

People spent the night in dark due to the power cut that followed the thunderstorm at around 11.30 pm. The power supply was restored in some parts only after 4am on Wednesday.

In some parts of the city, the rain brought down temperature and the city recorded a minimum of 21.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The city received showers for few minutes in isolated areas on Tuesday night, but it could not be measured because of less volume, said an official from the India Meteorological Department.

Read more

The developing sectors were the worst hit due to the storm. Power supply was affected in DLF City Phase-1, 2 and 3, Palam Vihar , Sectors 56 to 71 and Sector 15.

“My daughter was preparing her project for her architecture course at night. We had no battery left in the invertor and she had to light the candle to finish her work,” said Jyoti Sharma a resident of Sector 57.

The residents of DLF areas and Huda sectors alleged an increase in the number of power cuts for the past three days.

Read more

“The department should ensure they deploy staff on night shifts. DHBVN doesn’t have any mechanism to help the residents at night who keep calling them to restore the power. Their staff doesn’t even take calls when required and residents have no clarity about the fault,” said Col (retd) Ajay Yadav a resident of Sector 45.

HT tried reaching out to DHBVN officials on Wednesday morning, but calls went unanswered.