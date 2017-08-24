Power cuts, incorrect billing by discom worry Gurgaon residents

Several parts of the city reported five 6-hour long power cuts on Wednesday. The areas where the outages were reported include sectors 17, 56, 45, 7, New Palam Vihar, among others.

Already grappling with frequent power cuts, residents in many parts of the city have voiced worries over being at the receiving end of incorrect and inflated billing by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the state-run discom.

Satish Solanki, a resident Sector 17, said, “There was a power cut for six hours on Wednesday. Lights went out at 1pm and power was only restored at 7.15pm. We experience 4-hour long power cuts on an average everyday. DHBVN engineers couldn’t give us a convincing answer on why such frequent power cuts are taking place. There have been no short circuits or fire or damage to transformers in and around our sector. We have no clue why we have been experiencing such long power cuts.”

“Power went out at 11am and was restored at 4pm. DHBVN engineers blamed the recent showers for the outages. We have been facing 3-hour long power cuts daily. Residents here have also complained of incorrect billing by the power utility. Not a single resident has paid his/her electricity bill yet, as the discom has not yet corrected its mistakes and issue revised bills. Today was the last date for paying our power bills,” Sudhir Bhardwaj, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 56, said.

Residents of both sectors are still awaiting revised electricity bills.

VK Gaur, a resident of Sector 17-B, said that the last date of paying the power bills is over and the fresh ones for all 250 houses in the area are yet to be issued.

“We have spoken to the DHBVN in this regard. We are waiting for the (revised) bills,” Gaur said.

Anil Goel, superintending engineer (SE), DHBVN, said, “We are trying to resolve the issue of billing. As far as power cuts are concerned, its down to technical faults.”