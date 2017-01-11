Pravasi Divas to be held every two years: Khattar

Pravasi Haryana Divas will be held every two years and the government is mulling the option of merging the event with the Happening Haryana global investors’ summit, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar was addressing the media on the sidelines of first two-day Pravasi Haryana Divas at Kingdom of Dreams on Wednesday.

“Both the events are aimed at promoting entrepreneurship. The events may be merged and held every two years” Khattar said. He said 24 agreements were signed with non-resident Haryanvis on Wednesday and the government was expecting the maximum number of agreements to materialise.

The 24 agreements involve potential investment of ₹20,000 crore and employment opportunities to 43,000 people. He said 23 non-resident Haryanvis have offered to invest ₹17 crore in various philanthropic works in their villages.

Khattar said about 360 agreements were signed during the Happening Haryana summit held in the city in March 2016 and nearly 100 of them were materialising as investors have bought land and progressed on the promises.

“These MoUs involve an investment of ₹1 lakh crore. Pravasi Haryana Divas is a success and we expect that of the MoUs signed here, at least 30% will materialise soon,” he said.

Khattar said 400 non-residents from 33 countries and 700 Haryana people settled in other states attended the event. Khattar said the state government was also working to reverse brain drain into brain gain and provide opportunities for non-residents to come back and contribute to the state’s growth.

The government has sought suggestions from pravasis to improve the Pravasi Haryana Divas in future, he said.

Companies that signed agreements included Saina Nehwal Badminton Academy, AICORPS Enterprises Private Limited, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, Four Fresh Retail Private Limited Fujikura, HK Realtors Private Limited USA, India Association-Shaoxing China, Janani Foods Private Limited, Kooh Sports Private Limited, KVG Agro, Machino Plastics Limited, Mankind Pharma, Oppo Mobiles, Sismo Technology India Private Limited, Tanisha Aright Rays, Ultra Fairwood Private Limited, Fairwood Holding Private Limited, Verbind (WTC), World Education Foundation, Silver Lining Group, KP Education, Sparkle Auto Private Limited and Brit hi-tech Private Limited.