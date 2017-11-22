Punjab and Haryana high court to deliver order on compensation for Huda oustees today

The Punjab and Haryana high court will deliver on Thursday the decision on the status of allotment to oustees whose land was acquired by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) in the past decade for developing infrastructure. The court will decide whether these oustees, over 1,000 of them, will get alternative plots or land.

The decision will fast track several infrastructure projects that are stuck because of pending litigation.

“The decision in this regard is to come anytime tomorrow (Thursday). The hearing has been completed by the larger bench of Punjab and Haryana high court regarding oustees of the state and bench has perhaps given many directions. I cannot comment on anything concrete,” Anil Grover, additional advocate general (Haryana), said.

The urban development authority had acquired land in Gurgaon for development of the northern and southern peripheral roads (NPR-SPR), connecting peripheral road (CPR) and other roads in sectors 81-115.

While some oustees had original registry of land, others had general or special power of attorney (GPA-SPA) against which they claimed compensation.

“The oustees moved the high court against Huda saying the department was not considering GPA or SPA. Among those who had registry of land, many were not satisfied with Huda’s compensation policy and thus several cases landed up in the court. We hope for a positive order from the high court. However, many other similar cases are still pending in the court,” high court lawyer Sandeep Sharma said.

In September 2017, the high court merged all cases filed by the oustees whose land was acquired by the Huda.

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav said, “The litigation related to oustees has held up several projects for years, and we wish it is resolved soon so the NPR, CPR, SPR and other road projects, which are delayed, can be completed.”

The hearing is complete, but unless we see the decision, it would be improper to comment, Yadav said.

One of the oustees Rishi Raj Rana of New Palam Vihar said, “If our grievances are not addressed in the decision (by the high court), we will then challenge the order in the Supreme Court.”