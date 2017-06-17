Rain brings with it waterlogging, jams in Gurgaon

The 22-metre rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday brought the mercury down by six degrees and led to waterlogging in sectors 28, 21, 15, the Sector 29 Huda market, Rajendra Park, Sushant Lok 1 and Rajiv Chowk.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 21.6 degrees Celsius. Lightning and light rain with thunderstorm were reported around midnight on Thursday and the sky remained overcast throughout Friday.

It is expected that minimum and maximum temperatures will remain under 30 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

“The region is getting rain because of the Western Disturbance wind that was over Rajasthan and has moved towards Delhi-NCR. Monsoon has not reached this part of the country yet,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. The IMD has also predicted more rain in the next 24 hours.

With just one night of rain, several internal roads and at major intersections such as Huda City Centre, Signature Tower Road, Hero Honda Chowk and Iffco Chowk were waterlogged, delaying commuters, especially officegoers.

“It took me 45 minutes to cross the Sector 31 road to reach my office in Sector 46. It is usually a 10-minute drive,” said Milon Kumar, who works in an IT firm.

Residents took to the social media to vent their concerns and also questioned the administration’s lack of preparedness for the monsoon.

“How people reach office today sector 37 udhyog vihar.Near honda chowk.@mlkhattar shame on you, if you are not able to work for Gurgaon please resign from your duties (sic),” Naveen Bharadwaj tweeted.

“Monsoon preparedness in #Gurgaon ... Great work administration #gurujam not far (sic),” Archit Gupta tweeted.

“Again #gurugramjam to occur. water everywhere. Sector 50 flooded #gurgaonrain (sic).” Vashishta tweeted.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said they aim to complete all monsoon preparedness works within three weeks.

“There is still some time left for the monsoon to arrive and we shall be able to complete the remaining desilting and rainwater harvesting work within the coming three weeks,” said MCG commissioner V Umashankar.

“By July, we will be better prepared and equipped to tackle waterlogging issues,” he said.

Umashankar added that the drainage work in sectors 28 and 29 has been hampered due to a land dispute. He said the MCG and the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) officials are coming to a settlement with the land owners of a 60-metre tract. The dispute over it has been preventing work on connecting drains in the area.