Rain, good wind speed clean up Gurgaon air

For Gurgaon residents, the rain on Friday was indeed ‘a shower of blessing’ as it helped cut the high level of pollution the city has been reeling under for the last three weeks.

The light shower was accompanied by wind in the morning hours, which helped disperse the pollutants in the air.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 307 (very poor) on Friday, an improvement from 354 on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city’s air quality has been in the doldrums since Diwali, October 19, and for the past one week, the AQI had climbed to more than 450, forcing the government to implement measure under the graded action response plan (GRAP) such as banning construction and shutting schools.

The air quality index is an indicator of the pollution and is calculated based on three pollutants — NO2, PM10 and PM 2.5. The index for individual pollutants at a monitoring location are calculated as per its 24-hour average concentration value (8-hour cycle in case of CO and Ozone) and health breakpoint concentration range.

The GRAP comes into effect when the air quality hits the severe mark (450 and above).

Experts attributed the improvement of air quality to the better wind speed of 0.90 m/s on Friday, up from 0.62 m/s on Thursday.

Sun also put in an appearance and the better wind speed boosted air quality after the drizzle.

“We are hopeful that the air quality is likely to improve in the coming days. Once the wind direction and speed is favourable to the region, air pollutants will disperse. The air quality is being closely monitored and we are sending reports to the CPCB for suggestions,” JB Sharma, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the region is unlikely to get any more rain the coming week.

That means the smog might return unless the civic bodies put in place an action plan.

“Depending on the wind speed is not a solution. We need to work on ways to cut down pollutants,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, Centre of Science and Environment (CSE), said.