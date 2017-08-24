Rain washes away internal roads in Gurgaon’s Sectors 21, 22

The rain over the last few weeks has washed away the internal roads in sectors 21 and 22, leaving behind huge craters and sludge, making commuting difficult for past couple of weeks.

The condition of the roads have worsened also due extensive digging work by the the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for laying water pipelines and stormwater drains. They dug up the roads a month ago and left the work halfway.

“With mud that turns into sludge after the rain, walking becomes difficult. An elderly person slipped on Wednesday morning and sustained a fracture. We took up the matter with the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the sector. However, we doubt the MCG engineers will take us seriously and repair potholes,” said Pravin Yadav, resident.

The RWA members said the MCG will repair the roads next month.

“We spoke to the MCG engineer concerned. The engineer said the work will begin only in September as per schedule. The MCG has been neglecting this sector for the past one year in terms of re-carpeting internal roads. After six months of regular follow-up, the corporation repaired some roads but still three to four stretches left dug up. In the rain, mud spreads on roads and create a big nuisance,” said Umed Singh, president of the RWA.

The situation is similar in adjoining Sector 22.

“The MCG works in a piecemeal fashion. All internal roads should be re-carpeted at one go every five years. Since that does not happen, potholes continue to be a big problem in the rainy season,” said Bhim Singh Yadav, president of Sector 22 RWA.

When asked, MR Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, said, “We have asked the contractor to complete the work and we, at the same time, appeal to residents to cooperate with the MCG in completing the work. In some portions, residents had raised objections and hence the contractor stopped the work.”