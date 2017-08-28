Ram Rahim case sentencing today: Most private schools in Gurgaon to stay closed

Given the unrest in the state post the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and in anticipation of more trouble when the special CBI court in Panchkula is to pronounce the quantum of sentence, all private schools in the city will stay closed on Monday.

The decision, said officials, has been taken to ensure the safety and security of schoolchildren.

Confusion prevailed among residents on whether schools and colleges will stay open on Monday, even as the Gurgaon district administration announced that there are no worries on the security front and all educational institutions and offices will stay open on sentencing day.

Many private schools in Gurgaon, however, declared day off while some decided to send students of up to class 5 home. However, there was more confusion when the state government announced in Chandigarh that all educational institutions in Haryana will remain closed on Monday in anticipation of unrest due to the sentencing of the Dera chief.

Several parents took to social media platforms for a word on confirmation on whether the schools will be closed on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The administration has issued no direction to keep schools and colleges closed on Monday. If some private schools have decided to stay closed, it is a call taken by the respective school authorities. We have not issued any such direction at all. In fact, colleges which were closed, will be open on Monday.”

“I have spoken with schools which have planned to shut down on Monday and urged them to revisit their decision, as the situation is normal in Gurgaon. The schools have decided to stay closed as the parents are anxious about the safety of their children,” Singh said.

The schools sent out messages to parents and the staff members on Sunday, clarifying that the school will remain closed only for the students and the staff will report as usual.

Some schools will remain open and will operate as per their scheduled timings. Some of the schools sent out advisories asking students of up to class 5 to stay home. The schools that will remain closed on Monday include Scottish High International School, The Shri Ram School, The Heritage, GEMS International School, Shikshantar, GD Goenka, Summer Fields.

Delhi Public School-45, Salwan Public School, and Lotus Valley School will remain closed for students of up to classes 4 and 5. Some others schools were also sending out advisories to parents till Sunday late evening.

“It’s a pity how educational institutions are forced to bow down to goons,” Tripti Singh, administrator of the Facebook forum, Gurgaon Parents for Better Education, said.