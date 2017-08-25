Ram Rahim rape verdict: Eerie silence at Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Gurgaon

Eerie silence prevailed at the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Gurgaon’s South City-2 as few followers of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh were present at the complex on Friday.

Only 14 to 15 followers, including women, could be seen in the large green building located opposite the Adampur Jharsa village in Sector 51.

As the quantum of punishment against the Dera chief is to be pronounced on Monday by the CBI special court in Panchkula, the Gurgaon police will maintain a vigil at the ashram till then, a district administration official said.

Throughout the day, a large posse of Gurgaon police lead by SHO Surender Singh remained deployed in front of the building. The police officials also kept regular contact with Dera officials and caretakers to keep a tab on things. The police were deployed at all entry and exit points to keep a close watch on all vehicles and persons.

The mood at the ashram turned particularly gloomy after the verdict was delivered. There was a flurry of activity as most of the crestfallen followers who had come to the ashram left around 3pm.

Immediately after the verdict, subdivisional magistrate of Gurgaon, Bharat Bhushan Gogia, reached the ashram and took stock of the security measures. “The situation is under control and we are in close touch with Dera members at the ashram to ensure no untoward situation,” said Gogia.

The ashram in South city has two imposing gates, one of which is used exclusively for entry of Dera chief’s cars. A large prayer hall is located on the ground floor and the two other floors have large rooms. There is also a shop selling MSG (Messenger of God) brand products, from biscuits to oil.

“We have been here for the last two days. There has been no buildup of people but we are keeping a close watch to prevent trouble,” said Surender Singh, SHO, Sector 50.

Residents of Adampur Jharsa said that a large number of people from across the district visited the ashram for ‘satsang’ every week. Those living close to the complex said that they were disturbed by large congregations at the ashram.