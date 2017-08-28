Ram Rahim sentencing today: Gurgaon peaceful, attendance low in corporate offices

Fearing unrest in Gurgaon after the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Monday, employees at many corporate firms and organisations in the city have chosen to work from home or take the day off.

The Gurgaon police have installed barricades and deployed police officials across entry and exit points along its border with New Delhi and Faridabad to keep a check on law and order.

Most of the private schools in Gurgaon had declared Monday as a holiday. However through its Twitter handle Gurgaon police was assuring residents of their safety.

Respected Mam, we are on each and every point. No need to worry. You can move freely. Citizen safety is our first priority & responsibility — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) August 28, 2017

“We have deployed force from police stations and from the lines. About 1500 police personnel are on the constant vigil”, Deepak Gahlawat, DCP (headquarter) Gurgaon said.

The Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said situation is peaceful. “Buses, metro and train services are running normal in the district. Internet and cellular services are operational,” Singh said.

The self-styled godman was convicted last Friday for raping two women triggering violence by his supporters in Haryana and Delhi. At least 30 people were killed in Panchkula and a train and two buses torched in Delhi. Though Gurgaon remained calm, many offices here had closed by 4 pm that day.

With the sentencing scheduled at 2.30 pm on Monday, many residents in Gurgaon think it will be safe to stay home today. “It only takes one person to lead a mob. I chose to work from home today (Monday) rather than put my life at risk,” Aarti Periwal, an employee at a software company in Cyber Hub said.

Nikhil Bishnoi, an employee at an MNC at Cyber City says he has seen law and order situation going out of hands during the Jat agitation in Rohtak in February 2016. So he is not taking chances. “During the Jat agitation in Rohtak, the citizens were like sitting ducks in front of the mob. There was practically no law and order in the city. Police and armed forces were nowhere to be found. If a similar situation arose in Gurgaon after the sentencing, being out there in the street wonn’t be a good idea,”

Several companies such as Airtel, Emaar and Nagarro are also monitoring the developments in the case closely and will accordingly take a call on sending their employees home earlier than usual.

“No work-from-home advisory was issued for the employees but the developments in the case (quantum of sentencing) are being monitored closely and colleagues have been told to check their emails for updates or advisory in the matter. We have also allowed our colleagues to bring their children to work instead of keeping them in a daycare,” Manas Fuloria, CEO of Nagarro said.