Repair stretch between Mahavir Chowk and MDI:Commuters to MCG

The badly-damaged stretch between Mahavir Chowk, near the bus stand, and the Management Development Institute (MDI) roundabout, spanning 3 km, is proving a bane for vehicles plying on it and needs immediate fixing. The commuters are upset how the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG), the custodian of this road, turned a deaf ear to their complaints and sat on its haunches as it went from bad to worse over the last five years.

This saga of apathy dates back three years when former MCG chief engineer BS Singroha prepared an estimate of Rs 29 to re-carpet the stretch. However, the project was scrapped later by Vikas Gupta, former MCG commissioner and fresh tenders were invited in February 2015.

Hemant Kumar, a resident of New Colony, said, “One proposes and the other disposes. This has been a perennial disease that has affected the day-to-day functioning of the MCG and stalled all development works. The stretch is used by commuters coming from the far-flung areas of the district en route to Faridabad via Iffco Chowk. Besides, tens of thousands of city commuters and others who come to work from NCR, too, fetch up on this stretch for their daily commute. The stretch from Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk carriageway is in a particularly bad state. My car suffered a lot of wear and tear after a drive on this stretch. I have since posted several complaints to all top (MCG) officials, but nothing happened.”

The stretch is important as it also connects industrial areas of sector 14, Government Girls College, Civil Hospital, Old MCG office and the bus stand, apart from hotels and other notable hospitals.

Yashpal Batra, senior deputy mayor, Gurgaon, said, “Since Vikas Gupta scrapped Singroha’s estimate and ordered fresh tenders, there’s been no development work in the city. We also want the MCG to have the road re-carpeted urgently.”

The road used to be in the care of the Haryana Urban Development Authority before 2011. However, that was the before HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority) got the MCG to take up custodianship of this road for the sake of regular maintenance and re-carpeting.

MR Sharma, superintending engineer (SE) MCG said, “We stopped re-carpeting work in November as the winter had set in. We will start again soon and complete the job by February-end.”