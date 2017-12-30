RERA gives Gurgaon homebuyers possession hope

This year, the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) came as the biggest boon for the property buyers, as it gave them the hope that their long standing complaints against builders would be redressed.

Of the 393 projects registered, till date, under RERA by the Haryana government, 246 are from the city and another 147 are from the rest of the state.

Scores of city homebuyers here have been victims of indefinite possession delay even after paying 90-95% of the apartment cost. Earlier, the buyers were left to the mercy of builders. They ran from one office of the town planning department to the other, moved different courts and even the National Consumer Disputes Redressal

Commission, in the hope of relief. But all in vain.

The state government put its RERA draft in public domain on April 30, seeking suggestions and objections from residents. It set a 15-day deadline for residents to post their feedback.

The government notified the draft rules on July 28, 2017 and appointed chairpersons Rajan Gupta for Panchkula authority and KK Khandelwal for Gurgaon and Faridabad on November 27, 2017.

“In last ten years or more, possession delay has been a major cause for concern for city homebuyers. Thousands of buyers are suffering on account of delay in possession of plots and flats and now, all projects that are incomplete or have not started despite the builders collecting money from buyers after obtaining licence from the government, will invite punishment,” Dilbag Singh Sihag, executive director, RERA,Haryana, said.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 was notified by the Union government on May 1, 2016. States were required to notify RERA rules from May 1, 2017. All the real estate projects and property agents were to be registered with the respective regulatory authorities by July 31.

However, the state government allegedly watered down some of the building rules notified by the Centre, evoking concern from property buyers.

“Contrary to the RERA rules notified by the Centre, the Haryana government allowed builders to remain outside the ambit of the RERA rules even if they apply for licences or receive part completion or occupation certificates for their projects before the Act is notified. It meant that builders who did not complete projects and left property buyers in the lurch, cannot be penalised under RERA rules. This is a major dilution aimed at helping builders,” RS Rathee, president, Gurgaon Citizens’ Council (GCC), which moved a petition against Haryana government on August 10, said

As per the building rules notified by the Centre, all ongoing projects for which builders have not obtained competition certificates (CC) from competent authorities, will be brought within the ambit of RERA. Shephali Verma, vice president, Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association, Gurgaon, said, “The state government has let down property buyers who are waiting for their dream homes. Nearly three lakh homebuyers in Gurgaon are victims of inordinate delay in possession.”