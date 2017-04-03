Residents’ body writes to Gurgaon town planning dept against illegal ramps outside houses

The Gurgaon citizens’ council (GCC) has demanded immediate action by the district town planning (DTP) department against the illegal ramps built outside almost every house in private colonies of the city.

GCC, a residents’ body that mainly represents private colonies, wrote to the district town planning department on the issue after receiving residents’ complaints of traffic problems arising from such ramps outside houses.

“Many property owners have extended ramps illegally one to two feet into internal roads in front of their houses. This narrows the width of the internal roads or streets and causes traffic problems. This happens because the town planning officials do not visit sites during construction of buildings and stilts and blindly issue completion certificates,” said RS Rathee, president, GCC.

The council’s letter said, “During constructions, neighbours do not object fearing animosity and lodge complaints with GCC expecting needful action. We have also witnessed heated arguments in the past between neighbours when someone objected. That is why we want the DTP enforcement to ensure illegal ramps are removed (sic).”

DLF, Sushant Lok, South City, Ardee City and others are areas majorly affected by illegal ramps and the resultant traffic problems.

“It has affected two-way vehicular movement on internal roads and town planning officials are silent about it. We want strict action to be taken against those who have built such ramps and a check on those who are building them now,” said TN Kaul, GCC member, adding that the DTP’s enforcement wing should remove all illegal ramps.

GCC members have also decided to take up the matter with the director general of town and country planning in Chandigarh.

Rajinder Sharma, DTP Enforcement, Gurgaon, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.