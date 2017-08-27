Residents of sectors 22, 23 irked with low cables, open transformers

Residents of sectors 22, 23 and 23 A have accused officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) of negligence saying they took no action despite being briefed on dangling low height cables and open transformers.

Residents said the discom officials are not taking the issue seriously despite a mishap in which six children were electrocuted outside the Kendriya Vihar society, Sector 56 on Independence Day. One of the injured children later succumbed to her injuries. A case was also registered against the discom, said residents.

The electric cables are hanging barely four to five feet above the ground and can easily be touched by the children playing or any pedestrian walking on the stretch.

Though the low height electric panels are common across the city, the risk of mishaps are even more in sectors 22 and 23. They said despite complaining to the Chief minister’s Window, no action has been taken by the authorities.

“The illegal use of electricity is a major concern and the issue of open transformers is a threat to commuters on the stretch. I park my car outside and am at risk of being a victim of short circuits in open transformers,” Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Sector 22, said.

They said the open transformers at low heights and the cable wires at different areas in the Sector spell danger for people on the road and yet, the DHVBN officials are dragging their feet in the matter.

Residents alleged that the transformers, which were repaired in the past, are left open with loose cables. The dangling electric wires tied to the poles have also become an obstruction for commuters

“The open wires are a threat to residents and the risk is even more during rains. The transformers, too, are at the very low height and are open,” Aseem Takyar, a resident of Sector 23A, said.

They said they repeatedly complained to the DHVBN officials and also wrote to the district administration, but the problem hasn’t been solved as yet.

“The electric panels installed are at a low height. Ideally, they should be at a height of above seven feet. This is dangerous, as any child can touch it. The department should install a signboard as a precautionary measure,” Satinder Yadav, a resident of Sector 22, said.

KC Aggarwal, superintendent engineer, DHVBN, said, “We have not received any complaints from residents. They should write to us or inform us. We will take prompt action.”