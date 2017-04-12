Residents oppose setting up of CNG station in Sector 49

Hundreds of residents, including children, of the gated communities of South City 2, condominiums on Sohna Road, Malibu Towne and Army welfare housing organisation (AWHO) in Sispal Vihar protested on Wednesday morning against an upcoming CNG station in Sector 49 near Sohna Road.

Residents alleged that the CNG station was sanctioned on a nine-metre-wide sector road that leads to Sohna road.

The three-kilometre stretch where the station is coming up has more than 20 residential societies, besides hospitals, schools and shopping complexes, where there is a heavy footfall every day.

Residents said that the stretch is one of the most used roads and the area will turn into a bottleneck once the CNG station becomes operational.

Two petrol pumps are already functional close to the residential complexes, just off Sohna Road, and residents believe an additional CNG station would lead to severe jams.

“Despite assurance from the district administration, the CNG station construction work has begun. A no-objection certificate (NoC) is already provided to the owners (of the CNG station). No one is looking at the serious issue of traffic congestion, which will affect thousands of residents and commuters every day,” said Major General (retd) SK Yadav, president of Sispal Vihar (AWHO) residents’ welfare association.

“The CNG pump will cause inconvenience for us and once it starts operation, it will be difficult to relocate,” Neeraj Yadav, president of South City 2 RWA, said.

“We need CNG stations, but we are definitely against the location of the sanctioned site for this station. We demand that the local authorities order that it be shifted to a wider road in the vicinity,” Alka Dalal, former RWA president of Malibu Towne, said.

Rahul Chopra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Haryana City Gas Distribution, said, “We ensure that traffic is smooth at all our CNG stations and we have taken the necessary permissions from the authorities. Residents should not worry, we will ensure that the traffic will be managed.”

The deputy commissioner could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.