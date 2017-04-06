Residents threaten to protest if MCG does not fix Sec 40 roads

Residents of Sector 40 have threatened the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) of holding protests again over the poor condition of internal roads in their sector, which are riddled with potholes.

Sector 40 residents had protested a month ago, following which the MCG had assured them of repairing the damaged roads. However, MCG only repaired a portion of the roads after the protest, residents said.

“We are unhappy with the corporation as it assured us of repairing all roads in the sector, but many roads are still riddled with potholes and continue to cause problems. We are unhappy over the MCG’s negligent attitude; it is not taking our complaints seriously,” said Narender Chhillar, a resident cum social activist.

He said that the residents will hold at least one protest if the MCG does not repair the remaining roads in April.

“Earlier, we had to struggle to get the roads repaired by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) before our sector was transferred to the corporation,” Chhillar said.

Huda handed over Sector 40 to MCG in February 2016 for civic maintenance.

An anonymous mail sent to HT on the issue read, “We are unhappy as a portion (of roads) has been left unattended by the MCG contractor after digging and damaging internal sewers. The dug-up road has turned into a stagnant pool of sewage water and it emanates a foul smell.”

Ram Kishan, the president of residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 40, said that it has been over four days since anybody turned up to repair the road.

“Two to three internal roads are in a bad condition and we receive complaints daily from our residents. We have now threatened MCG of protesting if the roads are not repaired at the earliest,” Kishan said.

MR Sharma, the superintending engineer of MCG, said, “We will fix the problem soon. As we said earlier, the repair work is underway.”