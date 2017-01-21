Restrictions imposed on entry of heavy vehicles in Gurgaon

Haryana police has imposed restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles in Gurgaon for two days in the wake of Republic Day parade and dress rehearsal prior to that on January 23.

A spokesperson of the Haryana police said that in view of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26 and its full dress rehearsal on January 23, heavy vehicles, except those carrying milk, fruits, vegetables and other essential items, will not be allowed to enter Delhi through Gurgaon district.

A Haryana police official said that the restriction on plying of heavy vehicles would remain enforced from 8.30pm on January 22 to 12.30pm on January 23, and from 8.30pm on January 25 to 12.30pm on January 26.

A written communication to this effect has been sent to superintendents of police of Rewari, Nuh and Jhajjar, and commissioner of police (traffic) Faridabad. They have been directed not to allow heavy vehicles to enter Gurgaon district and divert traffic through other routes or get vehicles parked by identifying a proper place.

The commissioner of police (traffic) Gurgaon also held a meeting with transporters and urged them to cooperate in following these directions, the spokesman said.