Rewari: ‘Cow smuggler’ held after a year for killing policeman

A man accused of cow smuggling was arrested by the Rewari police. The arrest came exactly a year after the incident in which a policeman was crushed to death under the vehicle that the accused was travelling in.

Constable Raj Singh had signalled a pick-up van to stop on the intervening night of April 10 and 11 last year, after the night patrol team received information from the police call centre that a cow was picked up from Rewari town and was being smuggled to Mewat.

A police barricade was raised at Rajesh Pilot chowk in Rewari. The accused, instead of stopping the van which bore no registration number, picked up speed and hit two policemen at the barricade. Constable Dharambir sustained injuries while constable Raj Singh was seriously injured and declared brought dead at a local hospital.

Raj Singh was hit so badly that he had broken bones and several of his organs stopped functioning normally.

“The accused were carrying a cow in the vehicle. There were three persons sitting in front and four to five people at the back of the van. The driver was arrested a few days after the incident. We arrested Khalid, resident of Ghasera village, on Monday,” said inspector Devender Kumar, SHO, Model Town police station in Rewari. He said the accused was taken on police remand for further questioning. Kumar said search for other accused is on.

The accused were booked under Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, murder, Arms Act, and several relevant sections of the IPC.

Under this act, the police filed 475 cases across the state in 2015, rescued 3240 cows, and arrested 632 people. In 2016, the police filed as many as 527 cases and 3,541 cows were rescued. A total of 437 people were arrested in connection with these cases.