Roads, drainage system major problems in South City 2: MCG assessment report

The deficiency assessment report of South City-2 uploaded by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has pointed out several drawbacks with regard to civic amenities in the area.

The report is available on the MCG’s official website.

Barring Ardee City, where the developer has not procured the completion certificate due to which MCG can’t initiate proceedings for the takeover, the deficiency assessment report of the remaining private colonies in the city that are to be transferred to the MCG on the direction of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been completed.

South City-2 was developed by Unitech in 1990. It is spread across 210.14 acres in sectors 49 and 50 and houses around 25,000 people, according to the deficiency assessment report.

The assessment report was compiled by a private consultant at the behest of MCG.

Prior to taking over the maintenance, MCG will give the developer an option of addressing the deficiencies or pay a compensatory amount in exchange for the MCG to carry out the work.

Hence, an assessment report was prepared, MCG officials said.

According to the report, the two main issues plaguing the area are the condition of roads and drainage system.

Also, the report states that some of the major roads were either repaired or carpeted seven years ago and in the interim, only patchwork has been carried out. In addition, berms are heavily encroached and internal roads need to be recarpeted immediately.

The report further points out that a “one-time cleaning of total (drainage) system is required” and a sewage treatment plant (STP) needs to be set up for meeting the horticulture water demand. It was also observed that the connection between the stormwater drainage pipes and the main outfall line is absent at several points.

“With the area facing heavy traffic congestion, the condition of roads needs to be of a high standard to reduce the load on commuters. The MCG may provide respite by improving the quality of roads,” Abhishek Dayal, a resident of Nirvana Country, said.

“The developer (Unitech) and RWAs now have 15 days to voice their issues against the assessment report. Once their views are incorporated, the final report will be compiled and sent to the state government,” MCG commissioner V Umashankar said.

Umashankar had earlier stated that the MCG will also focus on initiating the formalities for taking over the maintenance of Malibu Towne and Tatvam Villas, after residents demanded a takeover.