Rollback fee hike, say DPSG parents in Gurgaon

Parents of DPSG (Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad) students gathered at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Friday morning after they received details of hiked school fee on Thursday.

After a three-hour discussion, they decided to meet outside the DPSG main gate at 10am on Saturday and also approach district education officials to obtain Form 6, which has details of fee structure and finances of schools.

Parents said the school has hiked its fee by two-and-a-half times. They demanded an explanation from the school and a rollback of the tuition fee hike.

“Earlier, we paid Rs65,000 annually, but with the new structure, we will have to pay Rs1.62 lakh. How can a parent with two children in the same school afford this amount,” said Yashesh Yadav, a parent.

“We were paying Rs7,750 as tuition fee,which has been increased to Rs26,000. Annual charges have been increased from Rs5,400 to Rs15,000, and development fee from Rs825 to Rs12,000,” said Amit Singh, another parent.

Gurgaon district elementary education officer (DEEO), Ram Kumar Phalaswal, had visited the school on March 24 and assured parents no hike would be enforced.

School authorities had then said that the hike would be by 35% only. Deepika Sharma, principal, DPSG, had said at the time, “We have not rolled out the new fee structure yet. We had called the parents last week and had discussed the hike with them. Only after receiving their consent have we decided to raise the fee, but we are still working on it and discussions with the management are underway.”