RWAs of private colonies may not cast votes in MCG elections

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of a few private colonies whose maintenance is yet to be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are contemplating a boycott of the MCG elections as a mark of protest.

The residents are aggrieved with civic facilities in their localities and are unhappy that the transfer process to the MCG has not been completed despite an announcement by the state government in February 2016.

“While the developer has failed to provide us even basic services, we are unhappy with the MCG as well as they too are taking taxes from us. The roads are in an appalling condition and accidents happen regularly . In these circumstances, we are thinking of not casting our votes in the MCG elections until services improve,” VMK Singh, general secretary, Suncity RWA, said.

Last month, RWA members and other residents of private colonies such as Sushant Lok Phase 1, South City 2 and Ardee City took out a protest on the roads. They issued an ultimatum that they would the boycott MCG elections if their long-pending issues are not resolved.

“There is still no clarity when the roads will be repaired. The residents and RWA have pooled in resources to fix certain stretches that were not motorable. Both the developer and MCG has continued to fail us. Hence we have jointly decided to refrain ourselves from casting our votes in the MCG elections,” Sudhir Sachdeva, member, collegium of Sushant Lok RWA, said.

The maintenance of nine private colonies -- DLF Phase 1, 2, 3; Sushant Lok Phase 1and 2; South City 1 and 2, Ardee City and Suncity -- are due to be transferred to the MCG.

Till now, the MCG has taken charge of only ‘water supply’ of Sushant Lok Phase 1. MCG is currently issuing deficiency assessment reports (on existing civic facilities) in the public domain for preview.

The corporation has told the private developers to fill the deficiencies in six months before handover or transfer the responsibility to MCG and pay a compensatory sum in return.