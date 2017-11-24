Ryan case: Assurance of probe into torture claim gives Kumar’s kin hope for justice

The assurance by the chief minister and the commissioner of police of a probe into the alleged torture meted out to Ryan bus conductor Ashok Kumar in a bid to extract confession in the murder case, has given his family members and lawyer renewed hope for justice.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gurgaon commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday said that the accusations levelled by the conductor, who was arrested in the case before being released on bail, will be probed and action would be taken if anyone was found guilty.

Earlier, his family voiced grave doubts on whether the police will act against its own men. However, the assurance by the chief minister has boosted their hopes of a fair probe.

Speaking in Ambala on Thursday, Khattar said that the allegations of torture levelled against the police were being investigated. “The matter is being probed and proper action will be taken against anyone, if found guilty,” he told the mediapersons on Thursday.

After reaching his village from Bhondsi jail on Wednesday, Kumar opened up before the media, claiming that the police beat him up, gave him electric shocks and even sedated him in a bid to force a confession out of him in the murder of 8-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur. The class 2 student of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, was found inside the school’s toilet with his throat slit on the morning of September 8.

Kumar, 42, was released from the Bhondsi jail on Wednesday after a court granted him bail the day before.

“I am satisfied with the statement made by the commissioner (Khirwar) and the assurance of an inquiry by him. My client and myself are ready to offer all our support to the police in the inquiry,” Mohit Verma, Kumar’s counsel, said.

“I’ll do whatever my lawyer suggests,” Kumar said.

Verma had claimed he would sue the police for defamation after the CBI apprehended a Class 11 student for the murder on November 7. He said he is waiting for the CBI to file a charge sheet so that role of the police and the school management in framing or implicating Kumar is clearly specified.

Khirwar said on Thursday said that Kumar’s charges would be looked into and suitable action would be taken if any foul play is found.

Gurgaon police’s role came under suspicion after it transferred Bhondsi SHO, Narender Kumar, the investigating officer in the Ryan case, through a single order to an electricity company in Panchkula on October 2. He was, however, shifted to a police station in Gurgaon within a few days of the order.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ashok Bakshi said it was routine procedure and there was nothing wrong in it.

Gurgaon police had booked Kumar under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting the eight-year-old. Later, the CBI ruled out sexual assault angle in the case.