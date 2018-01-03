Ryan murder accused’s stay at observation home extended, final bail hearing on Sat

The Gurgaon special children’s court on Wednesday extended the Ryan International School murder accused’s stay at the Faridabad observation home until January 17.

The 16-year-old boy was remanded in the shelter on November 11, four days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him for allegedly murdering a fellow-student. The final hearing of his bail plea is scheduled for Saturday.

Sandeep Aneja, the accused’s counsel, said his client was produced before the additional district and sessions judge because his custody ended on Wednesday. No arguments were presented at the hearing, he added.

Aneja had earlier moved an application under 10(5) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules-2016 to seek his release on bail. Though additional district and sessions judge Rajni Yadav asked the CBI to file a response to the plea on December 22, the matter was later transferred to the court of judge JS Kundu.

The Juvenile Justice Board of Gurgaon ordered that the juvenile accused be tried as an adult on December 20, five days after it dismissed his bail plea application. He was arrested on November 7 for allegedly murdering eight-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur, a Class 2 student of the Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurgaon.

Thakur was found with his throat slit outside a school toilet on the morning of September 8.