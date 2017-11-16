Ryan murder case: Kumar’s bail plea adjourned, father returns dejected

Family members of 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who have been eagerly awaiting his return to their village, Ghamroj, were distressed on Thursday after his bail plea was adjourned to November 20.

The family members were hoping to see him at home by Thursday evening as they were under the impression that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would give him a clean chit in the Ryan murder case and not oppose his bail plea.

Eight-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur, a class 2 student of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, was found murdered in the school’s toilet on September 8. The same evening, Kumar was arrested and charged with the boy’s murder.

The hearing was adjourned after additional district and sessions judge Rajni Yadav heard arguments of the CBI lawyer, counsel for Pradhyumn’s father and Kumar’s counsel Mohit Verma.

Kumar’s father Ami Chand, who was present in the Gurgaon court on Thursday, was dejected when the hearing was adjourned, but he put up a brave face.

“It has been so many days now, so, may be, a few more days will not make a difference and we continue awaiting his return. At least in the jail, he will not be tortured. The school and the Gurgaon police had caused him untold misery,” Chand said.

“It is difficult to return home with the sad news— my grandsons were waiting for their father. What will I tell them now? They were asking me again and again last night and I promised them that I will return home with their father today,” said Chand with tears in his eyes.

The mood at Kumar’s house became morose after the entire family realised that Kumar was not coming home yet.

His wife Mamta said it was difficult to make the children understand the court proceedings and her hopes were shattered as she was expecting him to come home on Thursday evening.

“I had made two vegetable dishes for him and had thought of making Bajra roti which he loves. We will now have to another four days,” she said.

His house in the village was crowded with relatives since morning. His sisters too had come there to receive Kumar upon his return.

While leaving the court, advocate Mohit Verma too looked disillusioned and said he would prepare for the hearing on November 20.