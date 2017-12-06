Ryan Murder: December 8 hearing to decided if juvenile to be tried as adult

The hearing scheduled for December 8 in the Ryan murder case would be crucial, as it would be the key to deciding if the juvenile accused should be tried as an adult.

Two reports submitted by the senior clinical psychologist and Nisha Saini, the legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit, would be opened and analysed by the Juvenile Justice Board(JJB) after which the decision would be pronounced.

Dr. Jogender Singh Kairo, a senior clinical psychologist with thirteen years of experience from PGIMS Rohtak, had submitted the two-page psychological assessment report on the 16-year-old juvenile accused in a sealed envelope before the JJ Board in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

The report was prepared after spending five hours with the juvenile at the observation home in Faridabad. The boy was assessed on the basis of an intelligence test and evaluation of talent for logical ability and cognitive skills.

The psychodiagnostic testing was conducted to diagnose and clarify concerns regarding behaviour, personality traits, mood swings, emotional functioning and cognitive process of the juvenile. The test involves cultured diagnosis and treatment. The boy’s behavioural aspects were closely monitored during the session with the doctor.

Based on the psychological assessment test report and a social background report, a preliminary assessment will be made to decide whether the accused should be treated as a juvenile or an adult.

Apart from this, a social investigation report was submitted on November 21 by a legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit. Both the reports will be opened on Wednesday during the JJ Board proceedings.

This report includes statements of neighbours of the juvenile, parents, school teachers and the retraction report in the observation home.

Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the deceased two-year-old Ryan student Pradhyumn, had filed a petition in the Juvenile justice board in Gurgaon on November 15, seeking trial of the juvenile accused as an adult.

“The crime is chilling, horrific, monstrous and serious in nature and the accused, being less than 18 years old but being but more then 16 years old (a juvenile in conflict with law), should be tried as an adult as per the mandate, warrant and spirit of the amendment carried in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer representing the victim’s father in the case, said.

According to the victim’s father, the accused’s mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence, his ability to understand the consequences of the offence and circumstances in which he committed the alleged crime is sufficient enough for him to be tried as an adult.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had apprehended the juvenile on November 7 and he has been lodged in the Faridabad observation home since November 11.