Ryan murder: Expert submits psychological report of the accused

A senior clinical psychologist from PGIMS Rohtak on Tuesday evening submitted a two-page psychological assessment report of the 16-year-old juvenile who was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the accused in the Ryan school murder case before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Gurgaon.

The report was submitted in a closed envelope.

A social investigation report in the case has already been submitted by a legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit on November 21.

Both the reports will be opened on Wednesday during Juvenile Justice Board proceedings.

The CBI had apprehended the juvenile on November 7 in connection with the murder of Pradhyumn Thakur, a Class 2 student of Ryan International School, Bhondsi. He is lodged in an observation home, Faridabad, since November 11.

Dr Jogender Singh Kairo, a senior clinical psychologist posted at PGIMS Rohtak, visited Faridabad and met the juvenile in the observation home for five hours to conduct a psychodiagnostic test Tuesday. He reached there in the morning and was there till 3.30pm.

“I met the boy and spent nearly two hours talking to him. He asked me if CBI officials were also accompanying me as he was frightened and said he had confessed because of their torture. If the JJB needs more details or tests, then a panel will be formed,” said Kairo.

Psychodiagnostic testing is conducted to diagnose and clarify concerns regarding the behaviour, personality traits, mood swings, emotional functioning and cognitive process of a person. The test involves cultured diagnosis and treatment. This report will answer specific referral questions of disorders if any, comorbidity, psychological disorders secondary to medical conditions, current psychosocial stress and adaptive ability of the juvenile.