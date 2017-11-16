Ryan murder: Juvenile accused asks for books to read at shelter home

The juvenile accused in the Pradhyumn Thakur murder case was shifted to the observation home in Faridabad on Saturday. His parents met him on Monday and Tuesday.

Dinesh Yadav, superintendent of the home, said said the boy asked his parents to bring him books so that he could spend time reading. He has been doing yoga apart from participating in the activities at the home and attending routine classes.

There are 84 children lodged in the observation home situated in the New Industrial Township area.

Members of the Haryana State Human Rights Commission visited on Thursday the observation home where the juvenile accused in the Pradhyumn Thakur murder case is lodged and took stock of the facilities there.

Led by its chairperson Ritu Garg, who is also an additional session judge, the commission reached the observation home around 11.30am and left around 1pm after taking stock of the facilities and talking to the officials in charge.

The members visited the kitchen, bathrooms and sleeping area and checked facilities for hot water, medical care, and water purification.

“The commission members talked to the children and sought feedback about the facilities at the observation home,” Yadav said.

“There was no separate interaction with the juvenile accused in Ryan murder case,” Yadav said adding that the commission’s visit was a routine exercise.

“The members were happy with the facilities offered to the children at the home in Faridabad,” he said.