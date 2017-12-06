Ryan murder: Juvenile accused sent to home for 14 more days

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Gurgaon on Wednesday sent the 16-year-old student of Ryan International School, accused of murdering eight-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur, to the juvenile home again for 14 days. He will next be produced before the JJ Board on December 20.

All replies to pending applications were filed before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday. The argument on all the applications will conclude on Friday.

The father of the juvenile had filed an application on November 28 claiming that the CBI officials were harassing him for the original date of birth certificate and Class 10 mark sheet of the juvenile accused, whereas the photocopy of both documents have already been submitted.

The CBI filed a reply regarding this on Wednesday saying the photocopies of the birth certificate and mark sheet are part of the judicial file.

“The CBI has given a vague reply with regard to the birth certificate and mark sheet. We have asked the JJ Board not to direct any notice under Section 91 of CrPC to the father of the juvenile and not to harass him further,” said Sandeep Aneja, lawyer of the juvenile accused.

Replying to the CBI request for fingerprints, the father alleged that his son was taken to Ryan International School, Bhondsi where some “misconceived crime scene recreation” was carried out by the CBI.

The boy was asked to walk into the bathroom, stand behind a crouched officer and hold a spoon against the neck of the officer.

“During the entire activity, incidentally or otherwise, the boy touched various portions of the bathroom and surroundings with his hands, in pursuance of which finger impressions are bound to be embossed,” read the reply filed by the father.

Read I Ryan school murder: Juvenile accused retracts confession, says he was forced into it

The juvenile also informed his father that the same officers took him to Sohna and stopped the vehicle outside a shop. The officers got some knives with wooden and plastic handles and asked the boy to grab three knives from the tray and hand them over to the officers, the father claimed in his reply.

The board had fixed Wednesday 2pm for arguments on all applications filed in the case so far. But, on the request of the CBI, the hearing did not take place as the public prosecutor of the CBI was not available on Tuesday.

Another application was also filed under Section 74 of the JJ Act Act by boy’s lawyer seeking that his identity not be disclosed in any document. The CBI had reportedly used his name in the application and this is barred , as per the Act.