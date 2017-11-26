Ryan murder: Report on juvenile accused to be submitted today

A crucial report that will help determine whether the juvenile accused in the Ryan murder case could be tried as an adult or juvenile will be submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board, which is hearing the case.

The board that is the arbiter in cases concerning juvenile accused, had asked for a social investigation report from Nisha Saini, the legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit. The report will be submitted on Monday.

When Hindustan Times contacted Saini, she refused to comment saying it is a matter between her and the JJ Board and she did not wish to tak to the media about it.

Besides social investigation, a psychologist will be submit the report by the first week of December. These two reports will be the key to the decision, to be taken by the Juvenile Justice Board, on whether the accused should be tried as an adult. He is 16 plus. The accused is lodged in an Observation home, Faridabad since November 11.

Barun Chandra Thakur, father of Pradhyumn Thakur who was found with his throat slit at Ryan International School, Bhondsi, on September 8, had moved an application seeking trial of the 16-year-old as an adult.

Meanwhile, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel of Barun Chandra Thakur, said no decision on whether the juvenile should be tried as an adult was taken during the proceedings on November 22.

“The juvenile accused’s state of mind is already of an adult, as he planned the murder and executed in a professional manner. He was well aware of what he was doing and even bought the knife a day before. The statements recorded by the CBI officials indicate that he had planned this murder to delay the exams and the parent-teacher’s meeting. His motive was clear before the execution of the crime”, Tekriwal said.

The local body (doctor) analyzing the same could be prejudicial and an independent analysis may be warranted from other district or state level medical officer, so that examination is not influenced, said Tekriwal.

“These reports are very crucial to this case. It is also very important to ensure that the reports are not influenced. The accused in the present case should be tried as an adult. He had the requisite mental and physical capacities to commit the crime and also the ability to understand the consequences of the offence,” said Tekriwal.

“The boy has been apprehended on the basis of CCTV footage, but he is innocent. They (the CBI) tortured him to confess to the crime and his state of mind is of a child. He was the prime witness in the case and has been framed by the CBI,” said Sandeep Aneja, lawyer for the juvenile accused, said.

“If my son had committed the crime, he would have hidden his mobile phone or changed it. He would have also junked his school uniform and bought new one. He is religious and down to earth,” said father of juvenile

According to a source associated with the case, no local psychologist will assess the juvenile and there is a possibility that a doctor from Panchkula will meet the juvenile in the observation home this week.

The CBI, which took over the case from the Gurgaon police, arrested the juvenile on November 7.

The juvenile was last produced before the board on November 11 and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He has since been lodged at an observational home in Faridabad.