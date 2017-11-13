Ryan murder: Victim’s father demands action against cops

The father of the victim in Ryan murder case has demanded action against police officials who allegedly diverted the case in another direction and allowed contamination of the scene of crime. Barun Chandra Thakur, father of Pradhyumn, on Monday demanded action against officials for destroying evidence and framing a person not connected to the crime.

Eight-year-old Pradhyumn was found dead outside the washroom of the school on September 8. His father had alleged a cover-up and said that he would leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery. “Since day one, I had no faith in the police investigation and knew that Ashok Kumar (the bus conductor held as accused) was being framed. Why would he kill my son? The CBI should register a case against them (officers) for destroying evidence. The police did not show me the CCTV footage, but let all the media and school officials to walk to the crime scene,” Thakur said.

Ami Chand, father of the bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who was arrested on the charge of killing the 8-year old boy, has also levelled allegations against the police department. “My son has gone through hell without any fault. He was tortured in custody and a confession was forced out of him,” he said, adding that the family is discussing the future course of action. It could involve filing a case against the police officers allegedly involved in framing his son.

Mohit Verma, the lawyer representing Ashok Kumar, said that the hearing on his bail application is slated to be held on November 16, and as the CBI has no objection, he is likely to be freed. “If the agency so requests, he will cooperate fully with the CBI for a fair investigation. A case of defamation and cruelty will be filed against the police,” he added.

The Gurgaon police, however, denied that the investigating officials were under pressure to implicate anyone in the case. Police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar maintained that the probe was transferred midway to the central agency, and the police investigation had taken the natural course. “There was no pressure on the police and the investigation was conducted as per norms. The case was transferred midway. Else, we would have reached same conclusion (as the CBI),” he told mediapersons on Thursday.