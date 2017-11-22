Ryan murder: We will go to thank Pradhyumn’s family, says Kumar’s wife on his return

Bus conductor Ashok Kumar’s village, Ghamroj, looked like a fair ground as media vans, curious neighbours, well-wishers and ecstatic family members descended there on Wednesday.

Kumar was released from Bhondsi jail on Wednesday evening after the Gurgaon Special court on Tuesday granted him bail on the furnishing of a security bond of ₹50,000.

There were smiles, tears and cheers as he was released 74 days after he was accused and arrested for the murder of eight-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur, a Ryan student, on September 8 by the Gurgaon police. However, the former bus conductor at Ryan’s Bhondsi branch wore a glum look.

“He has fever. I am worried about him. He needs physical and mental rest after the trauma he has undergone,” his 29-year-old wife Mamata said as she cooked chickpea dal and roti—his favourite dishes.

“He has reached the village and will be home soon. I spoke to him on the phone. My husband and I will go to Pradhyumn’s house to thank the family for the support and trust they vested in us,” Mamta said waiting for her husband who was taken to his cousin’s house as mediapersons and villagers had surrounded his house. In the melee, Kumar’s sons peeped out for a glimpse of their father.

Kumar was not comfortable to face so many people. His father Ami Chand understands.

“I was about to break down but controlled my emotions to make him feel strong,” Chand said.

Chand added that he was very happy and it was a touching moment to see his son after so long and that too at the jail gate.

Emotions, however, melted Kumar’s hesitance as he was hugged by villagers the second he got down from the Mahindra Scorpio SUV with his lawyers and cousins.

Three more cars followed them and the village celebrated.