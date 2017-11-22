Ryan school case: Court to decide today if accused in Pradhyumn murder can be tried as an adult

A special children’s court will decide on Wednesday morning if a 16-year-old student of Gurgaon’s Ryan International school will be tried as an adult over the alleged murder of an 8-year-old schoolmate earlier this year.

Gurgaon’s Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), headed by principal magistrate Davender Singh, will convene at the Vikas Sadan in Gurgaon at 10:30 am where he is expected to review updates about the investigation and assessments of the teenage suspect.

Pradhyumn Thakur, a second grader, was found outside a school toilet with his throat slit on September 8. His death triggered widespread outrage and brought into focus the safety of children in schools across the country.

Initially, police identified a school bus conductor as a suspect but a separate investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation zeroed in on another student of the school.

The accused boy has denied the allegations and said that a purported confession that investigators claimed to have was coerced.

A CBI spokesperson said the agency will submit an update on its investigation to the JJB.

On November 14, Barun Chandra Thakur, Pradhyumn’s father, filed a petition before the juvenile justice board seeking the 16-year-old be tried as an adult, saying the crime he committed was “chilling, horrific, monstrous and serious in nature”.

“The juvenile should be treated as an adult as he knew what he was doing, his intentions were to kill. He bought a knife a day before and also researched for kinds of poison on the internet. The statements recorded by the CBI officials indicate that he had planned this murder to delay the exams and the parent teachers meeting. The murder was with a motive”, said Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of victim’s father.

The accused has said that he was tortured to make these purported statements, similar to what the bus conductor said of his treatment by the police.

A social background report prepared by Nisha Saini, legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit, will also be submitted on Wednesday. Based on the report, a preliminary assessment will play a factor in the decision on whether the boy should be treated as an adult.

Another factor will be the psychiatric assessment of the accused which has been carried out.

The juvenile was last produced before the board on November 11, and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. He has since been put up at an observational home in Faridabad.

The CBI, which took over investigations of the case, had apprehended the juvenile on November 7.