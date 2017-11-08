Ryan school murder: CBI says Class 11 student ‘killed’ Pradyuman because he wanted exams postponed

A class 11 student of Ryan International School has been detained for allegedly killing an eight-year-old second grader, the CBI announced on Wednesday, adding that the boy wanted to get the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.

The minor accused, described as a “child in conflict with law”, will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday afternoon, CBI officials said at a press conference.

“We have come to the conclusion on the basis of CCTV, forensic evidence and scientific evidence,” the spokesperson said.

A TV channel quoted the accused’s father as saying that is son was “innocent”.

The new development came exactly two months after the class two students was found dead with his throat slit outside a washroom in the school.

The CBI ruled out sexual assault in the incident, a theory cited by Gurgaon Police after arresting a school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, 42. The victim’s father had moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe.

CBI sources said the murder weapon has been recovered.

The minor’s murder in the prestigious school had brought the safety of students into sharp focus and sparked protests in many parts of the country.

Three CBI teams probed the murder since September 23, scanning CCTV footage and questioning students, school staff and drivers and conductors, some of them multiple times, sources said.

The family of Ashok Kumar says he was framed and there was a conspiracy to protect the real culprits.