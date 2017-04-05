SC liquor ban: Industry body supports ban but wants way out

The tourism and hospitality industry on Wednesday said that it respects the Supreme Court order on liquor ban and it could not be read as pertaining only to vends within the stipulated 500 metres of state and national highways. The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), an industry body, demanded that since this order will hit the tourism industry in a big way the government should consider the damaging impact on investments assets and the large scale employment and suggest a way out to the industries as well.

The association, however, maintained that the tourism industry considers the core issue of drunk driving as a serious problem, be it in city roads or on highways. The industry will support all moves to promote responsible driving and policing along all roads and highways. They said they will endorse an effort to prevent drunk driving, which could happen anytime, anywhere.

Nakul Anand, chairman, FAITH, said,“The Indian Tourism & hospitality industry, as a people intensive industry, respects, honours and commends any judgement which upholds the safety of human lives. As Indians first, we are grateful for a highly functioning legal and governance system which advocates our safety and security.”

FAITH also said that the wholesale ban could also see a rise in liquor bootlegging and the resurgence of the black market and a corruption-driven parallel economy which the governments are trying so hard to battle and weed out of our system.

Even states collectively, across India will run the risk of losing revenues which could run up to an estimated ₹1 lakh crore, the association said.