SC liquor ban: Measurement of pubs and bars to start today

The excise and taxation department received 35 more requests from the pub/bars on Monday, requesting measurement of their establishment to clear all doubts on whether their outlets fall within 500 meters from state or national highways.

The measurement will start from Udyog Vihar at 7:30 am on Tuesday. The department will measure the distance of the Country Inn and Suits by Carlson, which is one of the one of the pubs to have submitted a request.

“We have received 35 requests from the establishments on Monday including from those in CyberHub. Earlier, we had received similar requests from pub operators at Ambience Mall and Rajiv Chowk( West zone). The measurement will be done in the presence of officials from different agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), PWD, B&R, NHAI and the police,”HC Dahiya, deputy excise, and taxation commissioner(West) Gurgaon, said.

On the other hand, the excise department (east) has received only two affidavits so far from Crowne Plaza and Westin hotels at Sector 29.

The district administration had asked the pub/bar owners to submit their affidavits by Monday so that any lingering doubts on whether their establishments fall within 500 meters of state or national highways are erased and proper measurements could be taken to enable them to carry on with their trade or shift elsewhere.

The department has received a total 39 requests for measurement.

The CyberHub pub/bar owners are confident that they will escape the ban as the motorable distance to their joints is more than 500 metres since they introduced some changes to their entry and exit points.

The deputy commissioner had formed a committee to enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling and measure the motorable distance of the affected establishments. The committee members had visited CyberHub, Sector 29 and Sohna Road on April 1 and stopped the sale of liquor in pubs and bars falling within 500 metres of state or national highways.