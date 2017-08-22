Section 144 imposed on sale of fuel in Gurgaon ahead of verdict on Dera chief

In view of a possible unrest in the state on August 25, the day the CBI court in Chandigarh is slated to give its verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh, the district administration in Gurgaon on Tuesday imposed Section 144 with immediate effect on the bulk sale of fuel.

The special CBI court in Panchkula is to pronounce its verdict in a rape case in which Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief is the accused.

After hearing final arguments in the 15-year-old case, special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had reserved orders for August 25.

Following the possibility of unrest if the verdict goes against the Dera chief, alert has been sounded in Punjab and Haryana.

The administration has issued instructions to owners of petrol pumps to not sell petrol and diesel in bulk to people.

“Section 144 is in force with immediate effect, by the order of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. Petrol pump owners have been restricted from seeking fuel in cans. The order will be in effect till August 26,” said a district administration spokesperson.

MCG commissioner and additional CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) V Umashankar has been assigned the special duty to assist deputy commissioner Sirsa, Prabhjot Singh, to maintain law and order.

Earlier, in March, in the wake of the Jat agitation, the Gurgaon administration had ordered a ban on supply of more than 10 litres of fuel to tractor drivers. It had also asked fuel pumps to collect details of tractor drivers.

The district administration of Sirsa said anyone can inform the administration about any damage to public property on the DC’s mobile phone number — 80598-65100.

DC Sirsa on Tuesday addressed chiefs of 338 villages in the district and asked them to pass on relevant information to the SP on his mobile phone number — 80538-82399.