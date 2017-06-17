Sector 46 to get CCTV surveillance at all gates, free Wi-Fi in three parks

With a view to providing security to the residents and making the area smart, the resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 46 has decided to provide Wi-Fi in three parks and also cover the entire area under CCTV camera surveillance.

The initiative comes at a time when Gurgaon is witnessing a rise in number of vehicle thefts. Everyday, more than 10 cases of theft are being registered in different police stations, which is a huge concern for the residents.

According to the RWA officials, the MCG officer, along with other important officials, will inaugurate the Wi-Fi in parks, CCTV cameras and the newly made library in the community centre on June 20.

Raj Kumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA, said, “We are trying to help residents of the area and provide them a secure environment. At the same time, the move will make the society smart.”

Number Plate Detectors (NPD) have been installed in the cameras to focus on the number plates of the vehicles as well. Residents claim that with the new developments, Sector 46 has become one of the safest areas in the city.

A total of Rs10 lakh have been spent for 20 cameras installed on all the six gates. Two have been placed near the cut of Jalvihar Colony near Shivmandir. One camera has been fixed at the Adarsh park as well.

“Everyday, the mobile users are provided with one hour free Wi-Fi in the parks that include Adarsh Park, Rao Tularam Park and Sadhbhawna Park,” said Souvnik Dutta, a resident.

The RWA is also planning to set up a control room, which will also be monitored from the police station.

Apart from Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras, a new library has also been established in the community centre. The library contains over 1,200 books for children and adults.

RWA vice president NS Gautam and member Subhash Sachdeva claimed that every Sunday, a cleanliness drive will be organised to keep the parks clean.

“All the investments have been done by the RWA, which generates revenue through a sports academy established by it and some donations that it receives,” said Yadav. He also informed HT that the racks in the library are funded by some friends who wanted to help in the development of the area.