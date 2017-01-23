Security tightened across Gurgaon ahead of Republic Day

Security has been stepped up in Gurgaon ahead of Republic Day and the police have intensified checking of vehicles at the borders the district shares with Delhi and Rajasthan.

The police said that they are combing densely populated pockets, including villages, and have increased surveillance and night patrolling. Special measures have been taken to keep a check on anti-social elements to prevent any untoward incident.

Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams have been deployed across the city, including the metro stations.

Specially trained 200 commandos have been given the task to keep vigil across the city, including the entry and exit points near the Delhi and Rajasthan borders.

The police have also imposed restrictions on plying heavy vehicles in Gurgaon for two days to make way for the Republic Day parade in the capital. A full dress rehearsal of the parade was held on Monday. Heavy vehicles, except those carrying milk, fruits, vegetables and other essential items, will not be allowed to enter Delhi through Gurgaon district, the police said.

DCP(east) Deepak Saharan said, “We want the commuters and residents to feel safe and secure in the city. The deployment will ensure that anti-social elements are not fruitful in executing their plans.”

The teams are also conducting checks at metro stations and have ensured that all platforms are covered with CCTV cameras. Also, the security guards deployed were asked to keep a check on all baggages and to focus more on frisking.

“We have also asked the mall management to ensure that frisking and checking at entry and exit points and to keep a tab on parking lots and to report any suspected package lying unattended, Saharan said.

More than 200 personnel have been deployed in areas with heavy footfall, including MG Road and Sadar Bazar. The policemen have been instructed to continue at their new posts till January 26. Police patrolling has been increased on Sohna Road, MG Road and at borders.

The bomb disposal squad and quick response teams are also patrolling the city.

A team comprising four personnel each have been deployed at Sirhaul, Bajghera, and Dundahera. The teams are equipped with carbines, SLR, automatic pistols and AK47.

According to the police, the restriction on plying heavy vehicles would remain in force from 8.30pm to 12:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The police have also been directed not to allow heavy vehicles to enter Gurgaon district and divert traffic through other routes or get them parked in designated places.

Commissioner of police Sandeep Khirwar held a meeting with transporters on Monday to ensure that they corporate with the police.