Sharp fall in corruption complaints in Gurgaon post demonetisation

Gurgaon: Complaints by people of corruption in government departments have fallen more than 60% since demonetisation, according to data available with the state vigilance bureau in Gurgaon. The data shows that these complaints fell sharply in November and December. The bureau’s range office in Gurgaon looks after Gurgaon and Rohtak ranges.

The bureau receives an average of 18 complaints per month in each range. In October, the Gurgaon range received 22 complaints, which fell to eight in November and two by mid-December.

The Rohtak range received 24 complaints of corruption in October that fell to seven in November and two by the first half of December. Most of the complaints pertained to seeking bribe for clearing files and releasing funds to contractors for completed government works.

In contrast, last year the bureau received 16 complaints in October, 19 in November and 18 in December from the Gurgaon range.

The bureau entertains complaints against government officials and employees. Investigations, however, often also cover private persons if they are found to have played a role in a matter.

“A sharp decline has been noticed in complaints after the demonetisation decision. Since a majority of complaints are related to bribery, shortage of cash seems to have affected corruption also,” said Sheel Madhur, director general of police, state vigilance bureau, Gurgaon.

He added that there has not been much impact on raids as they are carried out on the basis of internal information and sometimes on specific complaints.

The bureau has been receiving most complaints about the police department, followed by the municipal corporation, revenue department, district administration office, and food and supply department. Complaints are also received about various other departments including education, roadways, housing, public health, and home guards.

Complaints are received online, through post, and personal meetings with officials. Many complaints are also received through police headquarters and the chief minister’s window facility.

Madhur said the bureau released a new email ID – infosvb@gmail.com – early this month to receive complaints and suggestions from the public. “Being in touch with the public is necessary for the system’s improvement,” he said.