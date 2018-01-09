Shift MG Road petrol pump, give land to NHAI in a week: Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi on Monday asked the Gurgaon administration shift the petrol pump at the Mehrauli Gurgaon (MG) Road within a week and handover the land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The directive came a day after Dhesi reviewed the progress of underpasses and flyovers being constructed in Gurgaon.

The fuel station is obstructing the construction of an L-shaped underpass on the MG Road for traffic coming from Iffco Chowk side and heading towards Delhi via Sikandarpur. It has delayed the NHAI project by many months.

With the work on all underpasses and flyovers at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower and Iffco Chowk almost complete, the NHAI is just waiting for the MG Road petrol pump to be shifted so it can open these to be public for trial.

Huda estate officer Vivek Kalia said, “We will resolve this issue in a week. We have identified an alternate site for the petrol pump and it is just a matter of a few days. We will hand the land over to NHAI.”

NHAI chairman Deepak Kumar said, “We are only waiting for MG Road petrol pump removal. We will try to open the underpasses and flyovers in January itself.”

The NHAI first took up the issue of shifting the pump with the Haryana government in September 2017. The licence of the petrol pump in question expired three years ago, but, the Huda failed to renew it.

According to NHAI, a small portion of the petrol pump has blocked construction of underpass at MG Road which is almost complete. “On either sides of the petrol pump, the underpass construction is complete and our contractor is waiting for land to be handed over by Huda,” an NHAI official said.