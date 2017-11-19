Shop owner in Sadar Bazaar shot at, robbed of cash, two-wheeler

A group of assailants on a bike allegedly opened fire on a shop owner in Sadar Bazar area on Saturday evening, before robbing him of his two-wheeler on which he was also carrying close to ₹5 lakh in cash.

The victim owns a ‘ghee’ shop in the Sabzi Mandi locality of Sadar Bazar. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Police are investigating the matter, but are yet to make any arrests.

The police identified the victim as Ravinder Singla, a resident of Housing Board colony.

According to the police, Ravinder was shot at while he was on his way back home on his Scooty after closing his shop around 7.30pm.

Around 7.45pm, the attackers took up positions in a ‘dark spot' near Baraf Khana Marg.

As Ravinder arrived in his Scooty, they stopped the two-wheeler. They tried to snatch his bag, which was stuffed with cash and was kept inside the Scooty’s trunk.

As Ravinder tried to fight off the attackers, they shot him on the foot.

One of the attackers fled in his Scooty, while others bolted with the bag, containing ₹4.85 lakh in cash, on their motorcycle.

The Scooty was later recovered near the forest department’s office in Civil Lines, the police said.

“It seems the culprits were aware of Ravinder’s routine and an ‘inside job’ cannot be ruled out. Investigation is on and we are trying to examine the CCTV footage of the spot near the crime scene,” inspector Narender Khatana, station house officer (SHO),Civil Lines police station, said.

Read I Rising crime in focus as Manesar industrialists demand CCTVs

Police said the firing triggered panic in the area. A passerby took Ravinder to the Civil Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, the police said.

In a similar incident on Friday morning, ₹4.20 lakh was stolen from Sheetla Gas Agency in Sector 5.

Three men, with faces covered, entered the godown of the gas agency and fled with cash. Police said the men were aware that “there were no CCTV cameras nearby.”