Signature Tower foot overbridge gets escalators, pedestrians heave a sigh of relief

The sight of escalators at the Signature Tower junction as part of the under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) near Crowne Plaza Hotel has elicited a positive response from residents. In the absence of an FoB, pedestrians struggle to cross the busy junction which has one of the highest rates of accidents as well.

Installation of escalators in the FoB holds importance as the city, with an estimated population of 24 lakh people, lacks infrastructure for pedestrians.

Figures released by the Gurgaon police for January 1, 2017, to August 1, 2017, show that of the 257 deaths in road accidents, 187 were pedestrians.

In 2016, 319 of 420 road accident deaths were pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. In 2015, they accounted for 319 of the 435 fatalities.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is constructing underpasses and flyovers at three important junctions of the city, including Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Signature Tower, is also building footbridges at these junctions.

“The NHAI is constructing the FoB. It will be completed by March 31,” Ashok Kumar Sharma, NHAI project director, Gurgaon, said.

Aside from the 11 metro stations, the city is largely bereft of FoBs and residents said this FoB at Signature Tower crossing is a big step.

“Foot-overbridges are vital for making pedestrians feel safe. I am glad authorities have realized this and are developing one at Signature Tower,” Karan Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 30, said.

Few residents added that the foot overbridge will reduce their need to walk further down the road where the traffic is less and they can safely cross the road.

“I cannot cross the road outside my office because of the speeding traffic; I have to walk till the closest traffic signal, where vehicles stop for some time allowing pedestrians to cross to the other side of the road. Hence, the authorities building a foot overbridge is a welcome step. It will not only reduce the distance I have to walk, but also ensure I feel safe,” Saurabh Kukreja, an employee with a private company at Signature Towers, said.

In 2014, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had decided to construct FoBs at 11 locations in the city. Barring the one at the HUDA City Centre, none could be constructed in the city as reports of a ₹400 crore-scam surfaced.

Recently, during the city’s first House meeting after the 2017 MCG elections, officials announced that the task of building FoBs has been transferred to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).